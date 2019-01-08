Masked Man Reportedly Fired Shots at El Cajon Hotel: ECPD - NBC 7 San Diego
Masked Man Reportedly Fired Shots at El Cajon Hotel: ECPD

No Injuries were reported.

By Rafael Avitabile

Published 14 minutes ago

    El Cajon police are investigating reports of a masked suspect firing shots on Main Street.

    The incident was first reported at around 9 p.m. at El Cajon Inn and Suites on E. Main Street.

    Police said the suspect was wearing a Halloween mask with a blanket over his head and reportedly fled the scene southwest on foot towards Walter Way.

    No other information was available.

