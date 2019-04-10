Newly obtained documents by our media partners, Voice of San Diego, reveal that San Diego Unified investigated and confirmed groping allegations by a teacher at La Jolla High School.

These documents were obtained after being told for years no record of complaints existed.

NBC 7 first reported on the retired teacher, Martin Teachworth, in November 2017. Former students told us Teachworth sexually harassed them.

“He gave my butt a one-two grab and a pat," Loxie Gant recalled in a previous interview. "It was very scary, very intentional, and it made me feel very uncomfortable."

In an email, Teachworth said he remembered Gant's complaint.

“I disputed her claims and the school district found no substantiation for them," he wrote in 2017.

Now, the Voice of San Diego has obtained documents showing the San Diego Unified School Ditrict investigated and confirmed the allegations but allowed Teachworth to continue to teach.

VOSD shared these documents with NBC 7 and the records show the district knew about the allegetaions for 10 years. Yet, the teacher in question continued to work until he retired in 2017.

NBC 7 reached out to the school district as to why they never shared these documents until now.

"The responsive documents were discovered after the initial PRA requests were closed. The district discovered the documents (some of which are 16 years old) while searching for records for the California Commission on Teacher Credentialing, and following the consolidation of district office and storage space," the district told NBC 7.

The district says it forwarded the documents to the California Commission on Teacher Credentialing soon after they were discovered.

Voice of San Diego reports the documents were "discovered in an abandoned room." The district has yet to respond to questions from NBC 7 about where and how the documents were found.

This story is developing. NBC 7 reporter Melissa Adan will have the latest information on the NBC 7 News at 6 p.m.