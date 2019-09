Marquee Road Trips Highlight Aztec Non-Conference Schedule

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 06: Nathan Mensah #31 of the San Diego State Aztecs shoots the ball in the first half against the Fresno State Bulldogs at Viejas Arena on March 06, 2019 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Kent Horner/Getty Images)

A showdown with an NCAA Tournament team and another national brand in Vegas, as well as a trip Kawhi Leonard's new home highlight the Aztecs 2019-2020 schedule.

San Diego State released their upcoming college basketball schedule Wednesday.

Brian Dutcher's program will face Creighton, and either Texas Tech or Iowa at the Las Vegas Invitational. The Aztecs will take on the Bluejays at Orleans Arena on November 28. The following day they'll go head-to-head with a team that made it to the Big Dance last season. The Red Raiders would provide a high-profile matchup, having made it to the NCAA Championship Game in April against Virginia.

SDSU will also head to Staples Center December 21 to race Utah in the Basketball Hall of Fame Classic. The Aztecs will play on Leonard's new home court, while the former SDSU star's new team is in San Antonio.

In another notable game away from Viejas Arena, the team will visit former Mountain West opponent BYU on November 9.

Dutcher's team will head crosstown to take on San Diego at Jenny Craig Pavilion. The Toreros won their meeting on the Mesa last season. San Diego State will also face UC San Diego October 30 in an exhibition.

The season officially begins November 5 with a visit from Texas Southern. They'll play two conference games in December - at Colorado State December 4, and against San Jose State four days later.

They enter Mountain West play for good with a New Years Day visit from former Aztec assistant Justin Hutson and Fresno State.

San Diego State will have 20 games televised over the course of the regular season.

Aztecs Full 2019-2020 Men's Basketball Schedule:

OCTOBER 30 VS UC SAN DIEGO (EXHIBITION) - VIEJAS ARENA / SAN DIEGO, CALIF.

NOVEMBER 5 VS TEXAS SOUTHERN - VIEJAS ARENA / SAN DIEGO, CALIF.

NOVEMBER 9 AT BRIGHAM YOUNG - PROVO, UTAH

NOVEMBER 13 VS GRAND CANYON - VIEJAS ARENA / SAN DIEGO, CALIF. TV: STADIUM

NOVEMBER 20 AT SAN DIEGO - SAN DIEGO, CALIF.

NOVEMBER 22 VS LIU - VIEJAS ARENA / SAN DIEGO, CALIF.

NOVEMBER 25 VS TENNESSEE STATE - VIEJAS ARENA / SAN DIEGO, CALIF.

NOVEMBER 28 VS CREIGHTON - LAS VEGAS, NEV. TV: FS1

NOVEMBER 29 VS TEXAS TECH OR IOWA - LAS VEGAS, NEV. TV: FS1

DECEMBER 4 AT COLORADO STATE - FORT COLLINS, COLO. TV: STADIUM

DECEMBER 8 VS SAN JOSE STATE - VIEJAS ARENA / SAN DIEGO, CALIF.

DECEMBER 21 VS UTAH - LOS ANGELES, CALIF. TV: PAC-12 NETWORK

DECEMBER 28 VS CAL POLY - VIEJAS ARENA / SAN DIEGO, CALIF.

JANUARY 1 VS FRESNO STATE - VIEJAS ARENA / SAN DIEGO, CALIF. TV: STADIUM

JANUARY 4 AT UTAH STATE - LOGAN, UTAH TV: CBS SPORTS NETWORK

JANUARY 8 AT WYOMING - LARAMIE, WYO.

JANUARY 11 VS BOISE STATE - VIEJAS ARENA / SAN DIEGO, CALIF. TV: ESPN3

JANUARY 14 AT FRESNO STATE - FRESNO, CALIF. TV: ESPN NETWORKS

JANUARY 18 VS NEVADA - VIEJAS ARENA / SAN DIEGO, CALIF. TV: CBS SPORTS NETWORK

JANUARY 21 VS WYOMING - VIEJAS ARENA / SAN DIEGO, CALIF. TV: CBS SPORTS NETWORK

JANUARY 26 AT UNLV - LAS VEGAS, NEV. TV: CBS SPORTS NETWORK

JANUARY 29 AT NEW MEXICO - ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. TV: CBS SPORTS NETWORK

FEBRUARY 1 VS UTAH STATE - VIEJAS ARENA / SAN DIEGO, CALIF. TV: CBS SPORTS NETWORK

FEBRUARY 8 AT AIR FORCE - USAF ACADEMY, COLO. TV: CBS SPORTS NETWORK

FEBRUARY 11 VS NEW MEXICO - VIEJAS ARENA / SAN DIEGO, CALIF. TV: ESPN NETWORKS

FEBRUARY 16 AT BOISE STATE - BOISE, IDAHO TV: CBS SPORTS NETWORK

FEBRUARY 22 VS UNLV - VIEJAS ARENA / SAN DIEGO, CALIF. TV: CBS SPORTS NETWORK

FEBRUARY 25 VS COLORADO STATE - VIEJAS ARENA / SAN DIEGO, CALIF. TV: CBS SPORTS NETWORK

FEBRUARY 29 AT NEVADA - RENO, NEV. TV: ESPN NETWORKS

MARCH 4-7 - MOUNTAIN WEST CHAMPIONSHIP (THOMAS & MACK CENTER; LAS VEGAS, NEV.)