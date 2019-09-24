SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA - JULY 12: Manny Machado #13 is congratulated by Fernando Tatis Jr. #23 of the San Diego Padres after hitting a solo homerun during the sixth inning of a game against the Atlanta Braves at PETCO Park on July 12, 2019 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

The buzz around the 2020 season for the Padres goes beyond playoff aspirations. It also has something to do with the color brown.

We've known since January that the franchise is returning to its original color scheme. Now we know when we'll get our first glimpse at their new look.

Mark your calendars: November 9th.

A team representative confirmed to NBC 7 that the team will unveil their 2020 uniforms on that day.

Word got out about the announcement when President of Business Operations Erik Greupner mentioned the date on a Twitch stream.

The Padres wore some variation of brown and mustard from their inception in 1969, until 1984. In recent years they've worn brown during Friday night home games.