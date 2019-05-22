Camp Pendleton Marine Arrested for Sex Crimes May be Tied to Other Assaults: RCSD - NBC 7 San Diego
Camp Pendleton Marine Arrested for Sex Crimes May be Tied to Other Assaults: RCSD

By Christina Bravo

Published 26 minutes ago | Updated 24 minutes ago

    Riverside County Sheriff's Department

    A U.S. Marine who is suspected of sexually assaulting a woman in a Temecula townhome last week may be connected to other sex crimes, the Riverside County Sheriff's Department said. 

    Mark Richard Neeley II, a Camp Pendleton-based gunnery sergeant, was arrested on sexual assault charges and booked into the Cois Byrd Detention Center on $1 million bail. 

    Early Friday morning, police began investigating Neeley after a victim came forward to report they were sexually assaulted by the 36-year-old man in a townhome in the Wolf Creek neighborhood of Temecula.  

    The department obtained a search warrant for Neeley's home and evidence was found inside that linked him to the alleged crime, the RCSD said. 

    The sheriff's department said that during the course of their investigation, more victims were identified that had similar accusations against Neeley. 

    They are now urging anyone who may have been a victim to come forward by contacting the Temecula Police Department (951) 696-3000 or Riverside County Sheriff’s Department Dispatch (951) 776-1099.

    No other information was available.

    Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.

