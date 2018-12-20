Former Coronado Firefighter Faces Child Molestation Charges

A former Coronado firefighter was arrested in La Mesa this month on child molestation charges, according to police records.

Mark Raymond Price, 56, pleaded not guilty last Thursday to one charge of sex acts with a child under 10 years old and three counts of lewd acts on a child.

A city of Coronado spokesperson confirmed to NBC 7 that Price used to be a firefighter with their department but has not worked for them since June. The spokesperson would not specify the circumstances under which Price left the department.

Price was arrested by La Mesa police on Dec. 12 and was being held at the George Bailey Detention Facility on $500,000 bail.

In court, a judge ordered Price to stay away from and end all communications with the victim, who will not be identified because of the nature of the accusations.

He will next be in court on Jan. 15.

No other information was available.

