A marine recruit was in critical condition Saturday after experiencing an unspecified "medical emergency" at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, officials said.

The incident happened around midnight Saturday. It was not clear what led up to the medical emergency but the recruit was being monitored because of "ongoing physical health issues," the Marine Corps said.

A drill instructor immediately began CPR until first responders arrived to take the recruit to an off-base medical facility where he is listed in critical condition, according to a Marine Corps statement.

"The recruit's family has been notified of their son's condition and we are working closely with them to support their needs during this extremely difficult time," said Brig. Gen. William Jurney, the recruit depot's commanding general.

The recruit's name and hometown were not released because of privacy concerns.