Marine West Military Expo Comes to San Diego

The latest military innovation was on display at the Marine West exposition at Camp Pendleton. NBC 7's Military Reporter Bridget Naso gets a look at the newest tech, from tiny drones to new assault vehicles. (Published Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2018)

On display at the annual Marine West show at Camp Pendleton is the latest equipment being developed by companies for use in the U.S. military.

Inside and outside the tent, Marines were able to see the latest in drone technology, guns and ammunition, large equipment like battery charging stations and industrial fans, and protective clothing.

They even saw robots that can disarm improvised explosive devices, detect chemical weapons and locate threats above and underground.

There were also substantially upgraded transport vehicles that take Marines from ship to shore.

One especially cool piece of technology on display was a 100-percent electric lightweight assault vehicle that can go from 0 to 60 mph in three seconds.

“We designed this vehicle to be the most technologically-advanced vehicle in the world,” says Andy Christian with Nikola motor Company. "The vehicle is small, quiet, and gives out little in the way of heat so it can avoid detection.

And the $85,000 vehicle it is efficient.

"You can recharge it off the sun or you can recharge it off of any military grade generator at the field,” Christian said, which is ideal for a mobile operations command in certain situations.

One of the most important parts of the show is that Marines were able to interact with the equipment and provide feedback to the manufacturers. Some of the products are partially funded by the military through some of the development processes.

Many go through extensive testing before being purchased by the military.

Marine West takes place Wednesday and Thursday, Feb. 7 and 8, at Camp Pendleton.