An image shows the shipment of illegal narcotics surrounded by peppers.

The head of the U.S. Customs and Border Protection is congratulating federal officials along the U.S.-Mexico border in Otay Mesa, California for seizing a large amoung of marijuana smuggled in a shipment of jalapeno peppers.

The officers found 7,560 pounds of marijuana in a shipment of jalapeno peppers, according to Acting Commissioner Mark Morgan.

"Very proud of our CBP officers in Otay Mesa," said Morgan as shared a photo of the seizure on Twitter.

Even though voters in California legalized recreational marijuana in 2016, the sale of illegal marijuana is still rampant throughout the state.

Last month, NBC 7 shared a recent report suggesting an underground economy is cutting into the profits of legal businesses.

New Frontier Data, a Denver-based company that studies cannabis trends, estimates there are $70 billion in illegal sales nationally — seven times the size of the legal market.

