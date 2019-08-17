Pot Found Buried in Jalapeno Pepper Shipment, Border Officials Say - NBC 7 San Diego
Pot Found Buried in Jalapeno Pepper Shipment, Border Officials Say

By R. Stickney

Published 2 hours ago

    US Customs and Border Protection
    An image shows the shipment of illegal narcotics surrounded by peppers.

    The head of the U.S. Customs and Border Protection is congratulating federal officials along the U.S.-Mexico border in Otay Mesa, California for seizing a large amoung of marijuana smuggled in a shipment of jalapeno peppers.

    The officers found 7,560 pounds of marijuana in a shipment of jalapeno peppers, according to Acting Commissioner Mark Morgan.

    "Very proud of our CBP officers in Otay Mesa," said Morgan as shared a photo of the seizure on Twitter.

    Even though voters in California legalized recreational marijuana in 2016, the sale of illegal marijuana is still rampant throughout the state.

    Last month, NBC 7 shared a recent report suggesting an underground economy is cutting into the profits of legal businesses.

    New Frontier Data, a Denver-based company that studies cannabis trends, estimates there are $70 billion in illegal sales nationally — seven times the size of the legal market.

