Bakersfield Stuns Gulls With 7-6 Overtime Win

The Gulls have been on the right side of true 'playoff hockey' games this postseason. On Wednesday there was another, but this time San Diego ended up on the wrong side of it.

Dallas Eakins' team gave up a 6-4 third period lead, and lost 7-6 in overtime. Bakersfield avoided a 3-0 series hole, and made it 2-1 in the second round of the Calder Cup Playoffs.

San Diego had won four straight games, all on the road, before Wednesday's setback.

Adam Cracknell led their effort with one goal and two assists. Joe Gambardella posted a hat trick, with a pair of helpers for the Condors.

The Gulls trailed 3-1 early in the second period before ripping off three consecutive goals in 2:47. That set a new team record for the fastest trio of scores in a postseason game.

Gambardella evened it at 4-4 before the end of the second period.

Corey Tropp slid a shot past Stuart Skinner just 34 seconds into the third to put San Diego back in front. Kiefer Sherwood found Sam Steel gliding past the left side of the net to make it a 6-4 game.

Brad Malone got Bakersfield back within reach with nine minutes remaining.

Then with 11 seconds to go, the Condors sent a loose puck in front of Jeff Glass. A brief scrum resulted in an equalizer from Tyler Benson.

Just 33 seconds into the extra frame William Lagesson sent the fans at Pechanga home disappointed.

The Gulls will try to bounce back in game four, Friday night.