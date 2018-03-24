San Diego to Take Part in 'March for Our Lives' Rally

The event comes 10 days after the National Walkout Day where students demanded stricter gun-safety laws. NBC 7's education reporter Rory Devine has the details.

San Diego will be one of the cities taking part in the global “March for Our Lives” planned for Saturday morning, a peaceful rally to demand action on gun violence.

The demonstration, centered in Washington, D.C., has more than 800 sister marches around the world. Led by students and young activists, the movement was sparked by the Feb. 14 massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, where a gunman killed 17 victims.

March for Our Lives organizers say the movement is a way to demand action from leaders and “fight for an America that is free from gun violence” in a time where mass school shootings has become a way of life.

In San Diego, the main March for Our Lives demonstration begins at 10 a.m. in front of the County of San Diego Administration Building and Waterfront Park. Demonstrators will walk down Harbor Drive and loop around Pacific Highway before ending up back at the park.

NBC 7 will livestream the event beginning at 11 a.m.

There are two additional March for Our Lives rallies happening in San Diego County Saturday: one at Swami State Beach in Encinitas and the other at Escondido City Hall.

In the days leading up to the march, many locals spent their time making signs and props in preparation for the demonstration.

On Friday night in Vista, Olivia Smith, 12, and her mom, Valerie Smith, met with friends to make signs for the Encinitas demonstration.

"Kids have big voices, even if they're small. I just want to make a difference and help our whole nation understand that," Olivia told NBC 7, as she painted in the letters of her two-sided sign.



In bold black letters, one side read: "Guns don't make me feel safe." The other side read: "Kids want to feel safe at school."

Olivia said she's marching because she wants to stand up for her school, Rancho Buena Vista, and fellow classmates.

"I hope that authorities see us and understand that we don't want gun violence and that we just want to be safe instead of scared," she said.

Her mother said recent shootings like the one in Parkland, Florida, have been awful but is thankful young people are empowering themselves.

While the Smiths and approximately 10,000 other San Diegans are expected to march Saturday, there will also be a contingent who chose not to, like the Graham brothers who spent their Friday afternoon at the Fred Hall Show, a boat, fishing and tackle exhibit at the Del Mar Fairgrounds.

Anthony Graham, 18, and William Graham, 16, both students at Charter School of San Diego, say the focus should be placed on mental health, not guns.

"I will not be one of them [marching] because I don't think guns kill people, I really think it's people who kill people and it's the mental issues that they have," Anthony said.

Graham said he thinks that current gun laws are strict enough and that they "don't need any more work."

William echoed the same sentiment and added that more intensive background checks using available data, like criminal history, could go a long way.

"You have to find the bad people and try and straighten them out or get rid of [their ability] to have guns," William said.