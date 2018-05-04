Mar Vista Placed on 'Secure Campus Mode' After Phone Threats - NBC 7 San Diego
logo_sd_2x

Mar Vista Placed on 'Secure Campus Mode' After Phone Threats

By NBC 7 Staff

Published 2 hours ago | Updated 59 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    The California Earthquake Risk Is Real, Here's What You Need To Know

    Mar Vista High School was placed on “secure campus mode” after multiple phone threats were received Thursday, San Diego County Sheriff’s Deputies said.

    The phone calls began at approximately 1:06 p.m. from a phone number verified “as not being a real number,” officials said. Laughing could be heard in the background, deputies said. They believe the calls were placed by juveniles.

    Deputies made a sweep and determined the threat wasn't credible.

    The Sheriff's Department takes every threat seriously and will conduct a thorough investigation of the incident

    Mar Vista High School is part of the Sweetwater Union High School District and is located on Elm Avenue in Imperial Beach.

      

    Connect With Us
    AdChoices