A 40-year-old man crossing over the tracks between two trolley cars after exiting at a stop on W. Palm Street was struck by the trolley Saturday morning around 7:35 a.m., according to San Diego police.

The man was taken to the hospital with a “serious crushing injury” to his left foot and ankle.

He is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

MTS is handling the investigation of the incident.

