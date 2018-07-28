Man's Face Slashed by Teen in Sherman Heights

A man's face was allegedly slashed by an 18-year-old man with a knife taken from his female companion Saturday evening in Sherman Heights, police said.

The slashing happened around 7:30 p.m. on the 2400 block of Imperial Avenue, San Diego police Officer Robert Heims said.

The man and woman were walking eastbound on the street and the woman was playing with the knife when the teenager walked up telling the woman the knife was his, Heims said.

The woman gave the teen, identified as Chase Fleury, the knife. When the 62-year-old man confronted the Fleury about the knife, he slashed him twice on the face, Heim said.

The man was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, the officer said.

Fleury was arrested nearby, Heim said.