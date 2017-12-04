A man's body was found along the shore of Hilo Bay, Hawaii near the area where a Spring Valley woman was killed after going over Rainbow Falls.



Gladys Novinger, 62, of Spring Valley was on a river outing with her husband George Novinger on Saturday, Nov. 25.

While crossing the Wailuku River above Rainbow Falls, Gladys Novinger was swept over the waterfall.

She was found in the pool below the falls and was airlifted to Hilo Medical Center where she died.

Hawaii Fire Department Search and Rescue looked for George Novinger for five days. Heavy rain and flash flooding hampered the search efforts.

On Friday, a body was discovered approximately 35 feet down a cliff line along the coastline.

It was identified only as an adult male, police said.

The Novingers were reportedly in Hawaii to visit family in the area.

The couple own Vineyard Hacienda in Spring Valley.

Gladys Novinger helped to found the House of Peru, which is in the process of having its own cottage built at the International Cottages in Balboa Park.

George Novinger recently retired as a diplomat for the U.S. State Department's Foreign Service. He also served as the Chairman of the International Cottage Committee and spoke last year to NBC 7 about the group's efforts to expand the International Cottages to include more nine additional nations including Mexico, India, Palestine and Peru.

The Rainbow Falls waterfall stands about 80 feet high and is a popular tourist attraction located on the northwest border of Hilo.

With a viewing area just east of the falls, people can walk out onto the rocks and get a close view of the waterfall from above.