Manhunt For Suspects Who Fired Shots At Sheriff Deputies in Vista

San Diego Sheriff (SDSO) deputies surrounded a Vista apartment complex, after a suspect fired shots at them early Wednesday.

Deputies responded to several calls of someone randomly firing shots in the area of Rose Drive, near Maryland Drive, Thursday about 11:30 p.m.

Witnesses said the shots possibly came from a red pickup truck.

Just after midnight Wednesday, deputies spotted the red pickup truck.

As they attempted to stop the truck, the occupants fired at deputies and fled.

Deputies were not injured.

A short time later deputies found the red pickup unoccupied at The Meadows apartments homes on Meadowlake Drive and are now searching the area.

No other information was available.

