Man on Scooter Gets Hit by Car in Gaslamp

A man was struck by a car while riding a scooter in Gaslamp Monday morning.

He was riding down 6th Avenue on the wrong side of the road at around 2 a.m., according to the San Diego Police Department.

He then moved from the curb line into a lane of traffic to avoid a stash of rental bikes, police said.

A driver then stuck the man who veered into their path.

The victim was taken to the hospital with injuries that were not life threatening.

SDPD’s Traffic Division is investigating the incident.

No other information was available at the time.