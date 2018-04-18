Man in Oakland Raiders Jersey Sought in Market Robbery: SDPD

A man is sought in the April 16th robbery of Randy's Mini Market on El Cajon Boulevard.

San Diego Crimestoppers released images Tuesday of the man wanted in an armed robbery of a market in El Cerrito.

A large man wearing an Oakland Raiders jersey with black gloves and black sunglasses walked into Randy’s Mini Market on Monday just before 9:30 p.m.

The market is located on El Cajon Boulevard near 58th Street in the community located south of Interstate 8 and east of State Route 15.

The man, described as about 6-feet tall and 280 to 300 pounds with a mustache and short hair, pointed a gun at the clerk and demanded money from the cash register.

The gun and the suspect were clearly seen in the images released from the store’s surveillance cameras.

According to police investigators, the man put the cash from the register in to his pocket and left the store walking eastbound on El Cajon Boulevard.

Anyone with information on the identity or location of the suspect can call the SDPD’s Robbery Unit at (619) 531-2299 or the Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at (888) 580-8477.