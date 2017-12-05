Man in Custody After Rollover Crash Involving Baby in Mission Valley - NBC 7 San Diego
Man in Custody After Rollover Crash Involving Baby in Mission Valley

By Jaspreet Kaur

    A man was arrested after a rollover crash in Mission Valley Tuesday night that involved a baby.

    The crash occurred at 8:35 p.m. on the 600 block of Camino De La Reina near Camino De La Siesta, near State Route 163 and the San Diego River.

    Two cars were involved in the crash, according to San Diego police.

    One vehicle overturned and landed on its roof. The other vehicle took off after the crash.

    Officers were able to locate that drive and take him into custody. He was evaluated for DUI, police said.

    There was a baby involved in the crash but it is unknown if the baby was in the overturned vehicle or the suspect's car.

    The baby was not injured.

    No other information was available.

