A woman was in custody Sunday afternoon on suspicion of stabbing a man during an argument at a home in Normal Heights, police said.

Police received a call around 2:45 p.m. about a possible stabbing and hit-and-run at the corner of the Adams Avenue and 36th Street, San Diego police Sgt. Edward Laurendeau said.

When officers arrived, they found the man his mid-30s with a stab wound in his thigh, he said.

The man was transported to the hospital and was stable, Laurendeau said.

Westbound Adams Avenue near 36th Street was shut down for the investigation but reopened a short time later.

The stabbing was a result of a domestic violence dispute between the victim and his ex-girlfriend, who is also in her mid-30s, the sergeant said.

"They weren't getting along and a knife was introduced to the situation," he said.

The stabbing happened inside the home on the 3500 block of Adams Avenue, Laurendeau said. The woman then left in a car and later came back, he said.

The car woman was in had damages to its windshield but the woman did not hit the victim with it, Laurendeau said. It was unclear how or when the windshield was damaged.

Blood splatter visible on the outside of the car and police are impounding the car because of evidence inside the car, the sergeant said.