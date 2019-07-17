Man, Woman Found Dead in Borrego Springs Home - NBC 7 San Diego
Man, Woman Found Dead in Borrego Springs Home

By NBC 7 Staff

Published 30 minutes ago

    After a Borrego Springs woman called 911 to report she hadn't seen her neighbors in nearly a week, deputies forced entry into their home and found them dead.

    The San Diego County Sheriff's Department said it responded to the report on the 2900 block of Double O Road.

    When deputies and Borrego Springs Fire Department firefighters went into the home they found a man and a woman dead, both with apparent trauma to their bodies.

    According to the SDSO, there are no outstanding suspects in the investigation.

    Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Sheriff's Homicide Unit at (858) 285-6330/after hours at (858) 565-5200. You can also remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.

    No other information was available.

