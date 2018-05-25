Man With Knife Jumps Onto School Bus in Campo, Detained by Passerby: SDSO - NBC 7 San Diego
Man With Knife Jumps Onto School Bus in Campo, Detained by Passerby: SDSO

By NBC 7 Staff

Published 34 minutes ago | Updated 26 minutes ago

    A man with a knife jumped onto a school bus in Campo Friday before being restrained by a witness nearby, officials said. 

    The incident happened near the intersection of Jeb Stuart and Sheridan roads in Campo at about 8:45 a.m., the San Diego Sheriff's Department (SDSO) said. 

    A person was able to apprehend the man and hold him until SDSO deputies arrived on scene.

    The man was taken into custody. 

    It is not clear if anyone was injured. 

    No other information was available. 

    Please refresh this page for updates on this developing story. Details may change as information is released. 

