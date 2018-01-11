A man will have to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life for attempting to grab a student on her way to school in Escondido.

Edgar Gutierrez, 28, was sentenced to seven years in prison Thursday for attempting to kidnap a 15-year-old girl as she walked to Orange Glen High School, court officials said. He previously pleaded guilty to charges.

The 15-year-old student said she had to fight off Guitierrez, who grabbed her in August 2017 on Linwood Street, approximately one mile west of her high school, Escondido Union High School District officials said at the time.

As the student was walking, Gutierrez grabbed her and pulled her into a bear hug, officials said. The student was able to fight him off, and Gutierrez fled the scene.

The student asked for help from nearby citizens, who followed the man and snapped a photo. Officers said the image led them to arrest Gutierrez hours later.

Detectives said the victim, in this case, did the right thing and made a scene. They recommend students walk in a group and be aware of their surroundings.