Safety Improvements Sought After Pedestrian Killed on Telegraph Canyon Road

Surveillance video obtained by NBC 7 shows a man being hit by a car as he illegally crossed Telegraph Canyon Road in Chula Vista on Saturday.

The Chula Vista Police Department said the man was crossing the 600 block of Telegraph Canyon at around 8:25 p.m. when he was hit.

A camera pointed towards the road from Hector Ruiz’s office shows the man hurrying across the street. He crosses the median into westbound traffic and is then hit by a sedan.

The victim was rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced dead. The driver stayed at the scene and cooperated with investigators.

Ruiz has worked along Telegraph Canyon, or Telegraph Speedway as likes to call it, for years. He says he tenses up every time he tries to merge into traffic.

“We've seen more accidents and more accidents all the time,” Ruiz said. “And I hope the authorities do something to slow them down."

Ruiz said more speed signage could help slow drivers down. He also wouldn’t mind seeing the 50 mph limit reduced.

The driver did not appear to be under the influence, police said. The victim’s identity has not been released.

Anyone with information can contact the Chula Vista Police Department at (619) 691-5151.