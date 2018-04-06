A man wanted on a federal warrant was arrested Friday night after evading police, triggering a huge police response in Talmadge.

The incident started around 9:40 p.m. when the suspect ran from officers when contacted by police, San Diego Police Department Officer Robert Heims said.

The suspect was wanted on a federal no-bail warrant, he said.

Police ABLE helicopter was used to help locate the suspect. The suspect was found holed up inside a garage and police used pepper balls to get him out.

He was arrested shortly before 11 p.m. The nature of the warrant against the suspect was unknown at this time.

No other information was available.

