Man Wanted on Warrant Arrested in Talmadge After Evading Police - NBC 7 San Diego
logo_sd_2x

Man Wanted on Warrant Arrested in Talmadge After Evading Police

By Alexander Nguyen

Published 16 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Man Wanted on Warrant Arrested in Talmadge After Evading Police

    A man wanted on a federal warrant was arrested Friday night after evading police, triggering a huge police response in Talmadge.

    The incident started around 9:40 p.m. when the suspect ran from officers when contacted by police, San Diego Police Department Officer Robert Heims said.

    The suspect was wanted on a federal no-bail warrant, he said.

    Police ABLE helicopter was used to help locate the suspect. The suspect was found holed up inside a garage and police used pepper balls to get him out.

    He was arrested shortly before 11 p.m. The nature of the warrant against the suspect was unknown at this time.

    No other information was available.

    Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.

    Get the latest from NBC 7 San Diego anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices