Man Wanted for Exposing Himself at Linda Vista Laundromat

By NBC 7 Staff

Published 37 minutes ago

    SDPD

    Police have released photos of a man wanted for exposing himself at a laundromat in Linda Vista. 

    The man was inside Sudz Laundromat on Linda Vista Road at about 5 p.m. on April 2 when he exposed himself and began to "conduct himself in an inappropriate manner," the San Diego Police Department (SDPD) said in a release sent this week. 

    He was described as a 40- to 50-year-old man with a medium build, weighing about 200 pounds. SDPD said the man drove away from the laundromat in a light gray truck, possibly a Chevy or a GMC.

    Anyone with information was asked to call SDPD’s Western Division at (619) 692-4894 or the Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at (888) 580-8477.

