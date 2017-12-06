A man wanted in connection with using students from a Carmel Valley high school to sell drugs is still at-large and he may be armed.

Background Shows History of DUI, Debt, Fleeing from Officers, and Attempted Assault.

The companion of a mother accused of distributing and selling drugs to Cathedral Catholic students is still at large on Tuesday, and NBC 7 discovered he has had several run-ins with the law in several areas.

NBC 7 first learned the San Diego County District Attonrey's issue an arrest warrant for William John Sipperley last Wednesday.

According to an arrest warrant obtained by NBC 7, Sipperley and his companion, Kimberly Quach, were living together. Sipperley grew marijuana inside the house in the summer of 2016, and began selling that marijuana, along with Quach and her daughter.

Sipperley also set up the price on the marijuana, according to the warrant.

Investigators were able to uncover text messages between Sipperley and Quach, where Quach tells Sipperley they needed to pay her daughter a percentage.He told Quach he "figured she was just helping out to be able to get all of the things she gets."

Quach is already in custody, facing a slew of charges for selling and distributing drugs to students.

Before coming to San Diego, William John Sipperley spent time in Hawaii, Oregon, and Los Angeles.

According to court records fild in Oregon and Los Angeles, Sipperley had at least two DUI cases. His first was in July of 1989 in Pomona. His second was in March of 1995 in Josephine County, Oregon, which he pleaded guilty to.

In May of 1997, he told the Josephine County courthouse that he had completed a DUI diversion class.

One year later, in February of 1998, Sipperley was charged with two counts of attempted assault in the third degree, as well as three counts of harrassment. There are two people he was accused of attempting to assault, and harrassing.

Sipperley also fell into debt, and owed the county hundreds of dollars.

At this time, Sipperley has not been arrested. His arraignment is pending for when he is arrested, but he faces several felonious charges of furnishing a controlled substance to a minor, employment of a minor to sell or carry marijuana,and child abuse.

He also had several run-ins with the police in the past, court records showed.

Sipperley has an outstanding felony warrant for his arrest, according to Crime Stoppers.

Investigators believe he may have left San Diego and may be hiding in Oregon, Hawaii or the Las Vegas area.

He is 50-year-old, 5 foot 9 inches tall, 180 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. Investigators say he may be driving a white 2007 Honda with a California license plate of 7PES884.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (888)580-8477.