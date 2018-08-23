A man wanted by police for burglarizing San Diego State University students and others that he met through an online selling app was identified Wednesday.

Anthony Joseph Green connects with people through the app, then meets them at the college's Love Library where the thefts and burglaries occurred, SDSUPD spokesperson Raquel Herriott said.

Green, who is not an SDSU student, is suspected in at least five thefts, all of which occurred on campus.

It is not clear when the thefts occurred or how Green is believed to have stolen the items.

SDSUPD posted a bulletin warning students of the thefts on Wednesday. The post said students wishing to buy or sell items should use the department's dedicated "safe transaction spaces" in their lobby or at their substation.

Green faces charges of burglary, petty theft and grand theft, Herriott said.

Anyone who knows of Green's whereabouts were asked to call SDSUPD at (619) 594-1991 or email policeinvestigations@sdsu.edu.