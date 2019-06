A man and a toddler were hit by a car and were seriously injured Friday night in La Mesa.

The accident happened around 10:50 p.m. on the 4900 block of 71st Street in Rolando. El Cajon Boulevard is closed in the area of the crash.

The car that hit the two pedestrians stayed on scene, police said.

The San Diego Police Department said

No other information was available.

Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.