Man Threatening Neighbors Surrenders After 3-Hour Standoff

An hours-long standoff that forced evacuations in El Cajon Monday evening came to a peaceful end.

The tense situation started at around 5:30 p.m. at the Las Haciendas apartment complex on Mollison Avenue near Greenfield Drive.

The El Cajon Police Department said a neighbor of the suspect called 911 to report hearing the suspect screaming about "ending it all" and threatening to shoot them. ECPD also said someone reported possible gunshots in the suspect's home.

When police arrived they found the suspect bleeding from a wound to his hand. They made contact with him but he barricaded himself in his grandmother's first-floor apartment and refused to come out.

Several surrounding units were evacuate by police.

Hearing the suspect's threatening words, especially after this weekend's deadly gun violence in Dayton and El Paso, put one neighbor on edge.

"And then when the police came and all the dogs, I was like this is serious business," the neighbor said. "With everything that's been going on, I'm like oh my gosh, so you're thinking the worst. Period."

The suspect, identified as 48-year-old Jose Ramirez, surrendered just after 8 p.m. He was charged with making criminal threats and other related charges.

ECPD did not say if officers recovered a weapon.

No other information was available.

