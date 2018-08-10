Man Struck by Car on I-805 in Sorrento Valley - NBC 7 San Diego
logo_sd_2x

Man Struck by Car on I-805 in Sorrento Valley

By R. Stickney

Published 3 hours ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Man Struck by Car on I-805 in Sorrento Valley
    NBC 7

    A man was struck by a vehicle along northbound Interstate 805 at Sorrento Valley Boulevard, temporarily closing several lanes to traffic early Friday.

    California Highway Patrol officers said the man ran into traffic after asking his girlfriend to stop their Jeep Cherokee.

    “He became emotional and asked her to pull over,” said CHP Officer Sofia Mosqueda.

    As the man ran into traffic, a Lexus was traveling northbound and struck the man, damaging the windshield and front right side of the vehicle. 

    The Lexus driver had just left his home heading to work in Orange County when the incident occurred, Mosqueda said. 

    The driver was not injured and stayed at the scene, she said. 

    As for the pedestrian, no details were given on the extent of his injuries. 

    The man's actions appeared to be intentional, the CHP officer said.

    San Diego County staffs a 24-hour hotline for anyone who is in crisis and needs immediate help. Call the Access & Crisis Line at (888) 724-7240. Trained and experienced counselors are available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to help you. There is no charge for the call.

    Get the latest from NBC 7 San Diego anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices