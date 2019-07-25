Man Struck by Car While Walking on EB I-8 Lanes - NBC 7 San Diego
logo_sd_2x

Man Struck by Car While Walking on EB I-8 Lanes

By NBC 7 Staff

Published 22 minutes ago | Updated 15 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Man Struck by Car While Walking on EB I-8 Lanes
    NBC 7

    A man was struck while walking on eastbound Interstate 8 lanes, California Highway Patrol said.

    The man was reported to be walking against traffic in the I-8 slow lane near East Main Street Thursday night when he was struck by one vehicle, CHP confirmed.

    A Sig Alert was issued around 10:15 p.m., all lanes of EB I-8 are closed. Traffic is currently being diverted to northbound lanes of State Route 67.

    Magnolia Ave, Mollison Ave, 2nd St and E. Main on ramps are also closed, Caltrans said in a tweet.

    No other information was available.

    Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.

    Get the latest from NBC 7 San Diego anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices