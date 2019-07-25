Man Struck by Car While Walking on EB I-8 Lanes

A man was struck while walking on eastbound Interstate 8 lanes, California Highway Patrol said.

The man was reported to be walking against traffic in the I-8 slow lane near East Main Street Thursday night when he was struck by one vehicle, CHP confirmed.

A Sig Alert was issued around 10:15 p.m., all lanes of EB I-8 are closed. Traffic is currently being diverted to northbound lanes of State Route 67.

Magnolia Ave, Mollison Ave, 2nd St and E. Main on ramps are also closed, Caltrans said in a tweet.

No other information was available.

