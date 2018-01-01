Police are searching for the driver of a Chevy Silverado after the driver stuck and killed a man who was asleep in his parked pick-up truck in Clairemont early Monday morning.

At approximately 3:15 a.m., officers responded to a report of a felony hit and run off Clairemont Drive and Burgener Boulevard, according to the San Diego Police Department.

The driver of the Silverado hit a van and a GMC pick-up truck parked along the side of the road. The driver then got out of his vehicle and ran northbound on Clairemont Drive, according to SDPD.

The man who was sleeping in his pick-up was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Clairemont Drive was closed at Burgener Boulevard for four hours Monday morning due to the incident, beginning at 6:21 a.m.

SDPD's traffic division is investigating the incident.

No further information is available.