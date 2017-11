A man was hit by a car outside of a 7-Eleven in City Heights early Wednesday.

It happened on El Cajon Boulevard at Euclid Avenue just after 3:30 a.m.

The man's injuries are unknown.

San Diego Police officers have blocked off the parking lot at the convenience store while they collect evidence and talk to witnesses.

No other information was available.

