Man Stabs Girlfriend's Dad, Tries To Strangle Him: SDPD

A man is facing attempted murder and domestic violence charges after allegedly stabbing his girlfriend's father in the head during a fight.

The altercation happened at a University City condo complex Friday night on Clairemont Drive near Interstate 5 just after 7 p.m.

Police say the 27-year-old suspect started fighting with his girlfriend first, and when her 53-year-old father tried to step in and break it up the suspect attacked him. Police say the suspect sliced the father with a knife and then punched him several times, and also tried strangling him with both hands.

When officers arrived at the condo the victim had a stab wound behind his left ear.

The suspect fled the apartment on foot but later returned and was arrested by responding officers, according to SDPD.

Police say the victim and his daughter live in the condo and the boyfriend was visiting.

The father was taken to Scripps Hospital in La Jolla and is expected to be okay.

No other information was available.

