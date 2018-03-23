A man has been arrested in connection with the stabbing of a woman in front of shoppers at a Carlsbad grocery store.

The frightening moment came just before 3 p.m. in the parking lot of Costco on Palomar Airport Road where police say a 62-year-old male stabbed his ex-girlfriend and fled.

The victim was found in serious condition suffering from multiple stab wounds and was taken to a nearby hospital. Luckily, Good Samaritans acted quickly and called police when they found her on the ground.

Ignacio Valdez was parked right next to the victim’s car. He had exited the store and was on his way to his car when first responders arrived and blocked off the area.

“A police car passed me by down the aisle, and then the ambulance came back behind me and parked right next to me here. After that they kind of pushed us off and isolated the area,” Valdez said.

Carlsbad Police Department (CPD) officers spent hours looking for the suspect, later identified as Charles Higgins, before locating him in Temecula with the help of law enforcement from Murrieta.

He is now in the custody of the CPD and is facing attempted murder charges.