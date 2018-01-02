Man Killed in Stabbing Underneath Bridge in Oceanside

A man was killed in a stabbing underneath a bridge in Oceanside Tuesday morning, confirmed police.

Just before midnight, the victim was attacked by North Coast Highway, off Costa Pacifica Way. The incident occurred near an In-N-Out restaurant and the Rodeway Inn.

Oceanside police said the man was able to crawl out from under the bridge. A passerby then spotted the man and called the police. The victim was rushed to a hospital where he died from his injuries.

Detectives spent hours collecting evidence at the scene, searching for witnesses who may have heard or seen anything related to the stabbing.

Saulo Lopez, a man who works near the area, told NBC 7 that he isn't surprised by this type of incident.

"A lot of people make bad decisions around here," Lopez said. "This bridge is closed off almost every two weeks or so."

Police have not yet made any arrests, and the victim's identity has not been released. No further information is currently available.