Man Stabbed in Rancho Penasquitos Garage Dies at Hospital: PD

Homicide detectives are investigating a stabbing in the garage of a home in Rancho Penasquitos after the victim died at an area hospital.

The stabbing happened at a home on the 9500 block of High Park Lane just before 2 p.m. Thursday.

The victim was found unresponsive suffering from stab wounds in the garage and was transported to Scripps La Jolla Hospital where he later died, the San Diego Police Department (SDPD) said.

Police took the suspect into custody as he was leaving the home.

Investigators believe only two men were involved in the incident and they are not looking for any outstanding suspects.

No other information was available.

