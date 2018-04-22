Man Stabbed in Neck Near Balboa Park - NBC 7 San Diego
Man Stabbed in Neck Near Balboa Park

By Brie Stimson

Published 12 minutes ago

    A 29-year-old man was sitting on a park bench in Balboa Park near the 2000 block of Park Boulevard when a man approached him, asking for a cigarette just after midnight Sunday morning.

    When the victim said he didn’t have one the suspect stabbed him in the neck and left on a bicycle, according to San Diego police.

    He is described as tan, about 5-foot five and wearing a blue jacket. He was last seen going northbound.

    The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

    San Diego Police Department detectives are investigating the incident.

      

