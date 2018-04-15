Man Stabbed in Apparent Dispute with Acquaintance in San Ysidro

A man was stabbed in the stomach during an apparent dispute with an acquaintance in San Ysidro on Sunday, police said.

The 34-year-man went with a female companion to meet with an acquaintance at the Sunrise Village Apartment in the 100 block of West Calle Primera around 11:40 a.m. when an apparent dispute occurred, San Diego Police Department Officer Dino Delimitros said.

The acquaintance then chased the man through the apartment complex. During the chase, the man and his female companion got separated. When she caught up to him, the man had been stabbed in the stomach, Delimitros said.

The man was transported to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. He was uncooperative and the suspect was only described as an older white man, Delimitros said.