Man Stabbed Twice Trying to Break Up Fight in Pacific Beach

A 28-year-old man was stabbed early Sunday morning in Pacific Beach when he tried to break up a fight between a man and woman, police said.

The incident happened shortly after midnight in the 800 block of Garnet Avenue, San Diego police Officer Robert Heims said.

The victim was walking by and intervened when he saw the fight turned physical between the man and woman, Heims said. A male friend of the man also joined in the fight and the victim was kneed in the face and stabbed twice, the officer said.

When officers arrived, all parties had already dispersed, Heims said.

The victim did not know he was stabbed until he went home, the officer said. He then went to the hospital for treatment of his injuries, which are non-life-threatening.

The victim did not know which of the two male suspects stabbed him, Heims said. The only description the victim was able to give police was that one of the men had a tattoo on his face.

Anyone with any information about the stabbing was encouraged to call police at (619) 531-2000 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.