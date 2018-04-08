Man Stabbed Several Times in Hillcrest; Police Searching for Suspect - NBC 7 San Diego
Man Stabbed Several Times in Hillcrest; Police Searching for Suspect

The extent of the man's injuries is unknown at this time.

By Alexander Nguyen

Published 25 minutes ago

    A man was stabbed several times in the head Sunday evening in Hillcrest and police are currently searching for the suspect, authorities said.

    The man was stabbed four to five times in the head and neck around 7:20 p.m. in front the McDonalds at the corner of Richmond Street and Unversity Avenue, San Diego police Officer John Buttle said.

    ABLE helicopter was called in and authorities are searching in the area for the suspect, he said. 

    The extent of the man's injuries is unknown at this time. It was unclear what led to the stabbing.

    No other information was available.

    Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.

