Man Spotted Touching Himself on CSUSM Campus: CSUSM Police

California State University San Marcos (CSUSM) police warned students about a man who performed lewd acts on campus in front of two women.

The CSUSM police department sent out a safety notification on Monday about the incident, which took place at the Mangrum Track and Field.

Two women, who were not CSUSM students, were walking at the CSUSM Mangrum Track and Field on Monday night when they noticed a man masturbating near the pedestrian entrance to the track, according to CSUSM police.

The women told campus police that the man made a comment to them before they noticed him, said CSUSM police.

The man took off on his bike up a pedestrian ramp near the parking lot XYZ, according to CSUSM police.

Campus police shared these two photos of the suspect.

Photo credit: CSUSM Police Department

CSUSM police asked students to report any information that could help in their investigation.