Man Sought in Fallbrook Hit and Run: CHP

Investigators have identified the driver accused of hitting a bicyclist in Fallbrook Wednesday and then taking off from the scene.

The California Highway Patrol has identified Dylan James Kepley as the driver of a Toyota Prius involved in the collision with a cyclist.

The Prius was traveling north on Olive Hill Road, north of Highland Oaks, when it collided with the bicycle of Carlos Floro Torres Mendez.

The collision tossed Mendez from his bike onto the roadway, where he sustained major injuries. He was transported to the Palomar Medical Center where he was still hospitalized Thursday with what investigators described as major injuries.

CHP Seeks Driver in Fallbrook HIt-and-Run

Kepley's vehicle was located, CHP officials said.

Anyone with information on Kepley's whereabouts can contact CHP at (858) 637-3800.