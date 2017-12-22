Man Sought in Fallbrook Hit and Run: CHP - NBC 7 San Diego
BREAKING: 
Watch Live: Fallen Firefighter Memorial
OLY-SD

Man Sought in Fallbrook Hit and Run: CHP

By NBC 7 Staff

Published at 9:34 AM PST on Dec 22, 2017 | Updated at 9:35 AM PST on Dec 22, 2017

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Man Sought in Fallbrook Hit and Run: CHP

    Investigators have identified the driver accused of hitting a bicyclist in Fallbrook Wednesday and then taking off from the scene.

    The California Highway Patrol has identified Dylan James Kepley as the driver of a Toyota Prius involved in the collision with a cyclist. 

    The Prius was traveling north on Olive Hill Road, north of Highland Oaks, when it collided with the bicycle of Carlos Floro Torres Mendez.

    The collision tossed Mendez from his bike onto the roadway, where he sustained major injuries. He was transported to the Palomar Medical Center where he was still hospitalized Thursday with what investigators described as major injuries.

    CHP Seeks Driver in Fallbrook HIt-and-Run

    [DGO] CHP Seeks Driver in Fallbrook HIt-and-Run

    California Highway Patrol is seeking the driver of a hit and run that severely injured a bicyclist in Fallbrook Wednesday morning.

    (Published Thursday, Dec. 14, 2017)

    Kepley's vehicle was located, CHP officials said. 

    Anyone with information on Kepley's whereabouts can contact CHP at (858) 637-3800.

    Get the latest from NBC 7 San Diego anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices