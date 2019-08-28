Man Shot to Death in Colina Del Sol - NBC 7 San Diego
Man Shot to Death in Colina Del Sol

By NBC 7 Staff

Published 2 hours ago

    A man shot in the Colina Del Sol neighborhood Wednesday night died from his injuries, police confirmed.

    San Diego police said the shooting was reported near Shiloh Road and Ogden Street just before 10:30 p.m.

    Police said the man was found lying in the roadway with a lit cigarette next to his body.

    Medics were performing CPR on the man at the scene. At around 11 p.m. police confirmed the victim had died.

    No other information was available.

