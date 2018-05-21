Man Shot in Leg Dropped Off at City Heights Police Station - NBC 7 San Diego
Man Shot in Leg Dropped Off at City Heights Police Station

By NBC 7 Staff

Published 50 minutes ago

    San Diego police are investigating a shooting in City Heights that left one man in the hospital.

    The San Diego Police Department (SDPD) said the man was shot at around 8:30 p.m. on the 4000 block of Van Dyke Avenue near University Avenue and taken to a nearby police station.

    Police said the victim was reportedly shot in the leg.

    Medics picked him up from the station and transported him to an area hospital.

    No arrests have been made.

    No other information was available.

