Man Shot in East Village, Suspect Sought

(Published 9 minutes ago)

Police were searching Tuesday for a suspect who shot a man in the East Village, prompting an investigation that lasted about six hours.

A 27-year-old man was walking along 17th street near Island Avenue parallel to Interstate 5 when another man walked up to him and shot him, the San Diego Police Department said.

Witnesses in the area called 911 after hearing between six to eight shots fired.

The man was found with bullet wounds in his left arm and hip. He was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment and was expected to recover, SDPD said.

The suspect took off in a black sedan after the shooting and has not been located, police said. Witnesses told investigators the man was wearing dark clothing, possibly a hooded sweatshirt. No further description was available.

Officers could be seen combing the area for evidence six hours after the shooting. SDPD said they were also searching for surveillance video that may have captured the act.

Police do not believe there is a gang connection to the shooting.

No other information was available.

