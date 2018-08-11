Man Shot at Family Gather in Carlsbad Last Weekend Dies

The victims and suspect know each other, police said. NBC 7's Ramon Galindo has the details. (Published Saturday, Aug. 4, 2018)

The man who was shot at a family gathering in Carlsbad last weekend died Friday, Carlsbad police announced Saturday.

The shooting happened just before 6 a.m. Aug. 4 at the Pacific View Apartment complex in the 5100 block of Whitman Way following an argument, according to the Carlsbad Police Department.

The suspect, Jonathan Wilburn, 25, shot two people, a man and a woman, in addition to shooting himself, CPD spokeswoman Jodee Reyes said.

When police arrived, they found the two victims in the courtyard outside the building. They were both transported to the hospital.

The woman sustained non-life-threatening wounds, she said.

The man was critically wounded and died from his wound Friday at a local hospital, Reyes said.

Police did not release the relationship, if any, the alleged shooter has with the victims but investigators believe all three people knew each other and that this was not a random act.

Wilburn was arrested and charged with murder, assault with a deadly weapon and discharge of a firearm with a violent felony enhancement.

He is being held at the Vista Detention Center without bail.