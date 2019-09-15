Motorcyclist Injured While Avoiding Gunfire in La Mesa

Police are looking for suspects who may have tried to shoot at a motorcyclist as he drove through the eastbound lanes of University Avenue in La Mesa.

La Mesa Police Department responded to calls of multiple shots fired near the intersection of University Ave. and Marion Street around 3 a.m., Sunday.

Once officers arrived at the scene, they found a motorcyclist down who had sustained a traumatic injury to his leg, said Sgt. Katie Lynch with the La Mesa Police Department.

Lynch said the motorcyclist was not hit by gunfire but crashed while trying to avoid being hit.

“Several witnesses tried to help the man,” Lynch said.

Police have no suspect description but said the suspects fled eastbound on University Ave. in a dark colored sedan.

Investigators found evidence of at least three shots fired at the scene. The condition of the victim is not known.

Eastbound University Ave. at Marion St. was closed for several hours while investigators were at the scene.

This is an ongoing investigation.

No other information was available.

Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.