Man Shot Several Times in Escondido - NBC 7 San Diego
logo_sd_2x

Man Shot Several Times in Escondido

By NBC 7 Staff

Published at 11:00 PM PDT on May 15, 2018

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    La Jolla UTC: Intentionally Designed for Wellness
    NBC 7

    A man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds was rushed to the hospital Tuesday night after officers found him in an Escondido neighborhood.

    The Escondido Police Department (EPD) said units responded to the area of Ash Street and Hubbard Avenue just before 9 p.m. after a 911 caller reported someone was shot.

    The victim was taken to the Palomar Medical Center and was in critical condition.

    No suspects are in custody, EPD said.

    No other information was available.

    Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.

    Get the latest from NBC 7 San Diego anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices