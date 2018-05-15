Man Shot Several Times in Escondido

A man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds was rushed to the hospital Tuesday night after officers found him in an Escondido neighborhood.

The Escondido Police Department (EPD) said units responded to the area of Ash Street and Hubbard Avenue just before 9 p.m. after a 911 caller reported someone was shot.

The victim was taken to the Palomar Medical Center and was in critical condition.

No suspects are in custody, EPD said.

No other information was available.

